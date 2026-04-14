Delhi to launch 1st-ever floating solar pilot at Bawana Lake

Floating panels more efficient and cost-effective

These floating panels are more efficient and cost-effective than rooftop ones, and the Bawana project aims to power up a nearby plant with about 1 MW of electricity.

If things go well, you might see more of these popping up on other water bodies like the Yamuna at Wazirabad.

The pilot is expected to cost around ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore, with final numbers coming after tenders are out.