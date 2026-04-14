Delhi to launch 1st-ever floating solar pilot at Bawana Lake
India
Delhi is getting ready to launch its first-ever floating solar farms, starting with a pilot at Bawana Lake.
The goal? Boost clean energy and help hit the city's big target of 4,500 MW of solar power by March 2027.
Floating panels more efficient and cost-effective
These floating panels are more efficient and cost-effective than rooftop ones, and the Bawana project aims to power up a nearby plant with about 1 MW of electricity.
If things go well, you might see more of these popping up on other water bodies like the Yamuna at Wazirabad.
The pilot is expected to cost around ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore, with final numbers coming after tenders are out.