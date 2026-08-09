Delhi to launch 'Child Beggar-Free Delhi' campaign across 13 districts
Delhi plans to launch a "Child Beggar-Free Delhi" campaign across all 13 districts, aiming to protect children who are forced to beg at major road intersections and public spots.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that the plan is not just about helping families, it is also about cracking down on gangs that exploit these children.
Delhi campaign offers counseling, education, training
Families will get counseling and support so their children have better options than begging.
The campaign, launching around Independence Day, is teaming up with groups like the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and NGOs to offer rescued children education, skill training, and care under the Juvenile Justice Act.
With an estimated 70,000 street kids in Delhi, the goal is to break this cycle and give them a real shot at a brighter future.