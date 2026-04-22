Delhi to open ICCC to monitor air and Yamuna pollution
Delhi is gearing up for a big upgrade in its fight against pollution: a new Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) will soon track the city's air pollution and Yamuna water pollution data in real time.
Set to open before winter 2026 at Shastri Park, this project includes a ₹2 crore allocation for the monitoring mechanism as part of a broader ₹300-crore anti-pollution plan.
ICCC to centralize pollution data citywide
The ICCC will use AI to pull together pollution data from across the city, making it easier to spot problems and act fast.
There will be a help desk and helpline for people to report issues, plus quick-response teams like VAYU Rakshak vehicles ready to jump in.
By connecting with apps like Green Delhi and other monitoring systems, the center hopes to give everyone a clearer picture (and cleaner air) across Delhi.