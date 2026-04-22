Delhi to open ICCC to monitor air and Yamuna pollution

ICCC to centralize pollution data citywide

The ICCC will use AI to pull together pollution data from across the city, making it easier to spot problems and act fast.

There will be a help desk and helpline for people to report issues, plus quick-response teams like VAYU Rakshak vehicles ready to jump in.

By connecting with apps like Green Delhi and other monitoring systems, the center hopes to give everyone a clearer picture (and cleaner air) across Delhi.