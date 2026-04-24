Delhi to regularize 1,500-plus unauthorized colonies via SWAGAM April 24

Delhi residents use SWAGAM or PM-UDAY

If you already have DDA property documents, you can apply right away on SWAGAM. If not, you will be guided to the PM-UDAY portal to get what you need.

The Revenue Department and additional district magistrates are handling the process across 13 districts.

Once your colony is regularized, you can register your property officially, making things easier for over 10 lakh households.

Just a heads-up: colonies in restricted or affluent areas are not covered by this scheme.