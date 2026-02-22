Delhi to see max temperature of 31degC on Monday

Rain, snow likely in parts of north India

While the north heats up, IMD says thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Scattered showers are expected in Kerala, Mahe, and parts of eastern and central India.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could even get a bit of rain or snow due to a cyclonic system.

In other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, minimum temperatures are expected to remain cool in places.