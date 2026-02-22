Delhi to see max temperature of 31degC on Monday
India
Winter's wrapping up in North India, with temperatures set to climb sharply on Monday (February 23).
Delhi could see a sunny 31°C, and nights will be milder at 13-15°C.
This sudden warmth is thanks to northwest winds and clear skies—so you might want to swap out that jacket soon.
Rain, snow likely in parts of north India
While the north heats up, IMD says thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Scattered showers are expected in Kerala, Mahe, and parts of eastern and central India.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could even get a bit of rain or snow due to a cyclonic system.
In other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, minimum temperatures are expected to remain cool in places.