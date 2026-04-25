Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Heavy vehicle ban, diversions, labeled parking

Major routes like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg might be diverted, and heavy vehicles are not allowed on some stretches (like Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk).

If you are driving, avoid JLN Marg and BSZ Marg — they will likely be packed.

Parking near the stadium is only for vehicles with special labels in marked spots, so plan ahead if you are heading out!