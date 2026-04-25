Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Capitals vs Punjab Kings
India
Planning to catch the Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings game at Arun Jaitley Stadium today?
Heads up: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory since big crowds and traffic jams are expected.
The match runs from 3pm to 7:30pm but traffic diversions and restrictions may be enforced from 1pm until 9pm depending on the situation on the ground.
Heavy vehicle ban, diversions, labeled parking
Major routes like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg might be diverted, and heavy vehicles are not allowed on some stretches (like Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk).
If you are driving, avoid JLN Marg and BSZ Marg — they will likely be packed.
Parking near the stadium is only for vehicles with special labels in marked spots, so plan ahead if you are heading out!