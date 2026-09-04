Delhi Traffic Police issues Janmashtami advisory for Khatu Shyam area
India
Planning to visit or pass by Narela for Janmashtami?
Delhi Traffic Police has put out an advisory for the Khatu Shyam Temple area from 7am today until 1am tomorrow.
Expect heavy crowds and possible jams on NH-44 between Singhu Border and Mukarba Chowk, so it's best to steer clear of this stretch if you can.
Drivers use UER-II or Palla-Bakhtawarpur road
If you're driving, watch out for diversions at Singhu Border, Bakoli (UER-II), and Mukarba Chowk. Try UER-II or Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road as smoother alternatives.
And for real-time updates, keep an eye on Delhi Traffic Police's website, social media, WhatsApp alerts, or helpline: they've got your back so your plans don't get stuck in traffic.