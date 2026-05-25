Delhi Traffic Police pilot solar AC helmets amid 45°C heat

Helmets cool heads up to 12°C

These solar-powered helmets can cool down an officer's head by up to 12 degrees Celsius and run on battery power to keep heatstroke at bay.

Officers also get handheld or collar fans and hydration kits to make those long eight-hour shifts a bit more bearable.

Plus, shaded booths and chilled water are being provided as extra support while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) keeps its yellow alert for extreme weather in place this week.