Delhi Traffic Police pilot solar AC helmets amid 45°C heat
Delhi's heat wave is no joke right now: temperatures are soaring past 45 degrees Celsius.
To help their traffic cops who stand outside for eight-hour shifts, the Delhi Traffic Police have started a pilot project with solar-powered AC helmets, portable cooling gadgets, shaded booths, and hydration kits.
You will spot officers at busy intersections like Three Murti roundabout already trying out this new gear.
Helmets cool heads up to 12°C
These solar-powered helmets can cool down an officer's head by up to 12 degrees Celsius and run on battery power to keep heatstroke at bay.
Officers also get handheld or collar fans and hydration kits to make those long eight-hour shifts a bit more bearable.
Plus, shaded booths and chilled water are being provided as extra support while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) keeps its yellow alert for extreme weather in place this week.