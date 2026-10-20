Delhi Traffic Police warns of Dwarka Dussehra restrictions for VVIPs
Planning to head out for Dussehra this Tuesday?
Delhi Traffic Police has shared a heads-up about possible traffic restrictions in Dwarka from 4:50pm to 8pm thanks to VVIP movements and big festive crowds.
If you're driving, it's best to skip Urban Extension Road-II, Dwarka Expressway, and Road No. 224: try alternate routes to avoid the jams.
Police at Ramlila and Durga Puja
Police teams, including female officers and Central Armed Police Forces, will be on duty at 43 Ramlila and 16 Durga Puja sites for extra safety.
Officials say they're focused on smooth VIP movement and keeping everyone safe during the festivities.
If you're out celebrating, plan your travel in advance, stick to designated parking spots, and follow traffic instructions so everyone can enjoy a hassle-free Dussehra.