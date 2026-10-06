Delhi traffic restrictions begin 8am around Connaught Place
India
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Tuesday: major traffic restrictions kick in from 8am especially around Connaught Place, Parliament Street, and Jantar Mantar Road.
Expect diversions and some heavy congestion, so it's a good idea to stick to the Metro or other public transport to get around smoothly.
Opposition INDIA march to Election Commission
These curbs are because of a big protest march organized by the opposition alliance INDIA, starting 10:30am at Parliament House and heading to the Election Commission.
The Cockroach Janta Party is backing the peaceful rally too.
For live updates or help with routes, Delhi Traffic Police suggests checking its website or social media, or calling its helpline if you're stuck.