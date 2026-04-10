Delhi transfers 33 officers, names Prashant Goyal additional chief secretary

G Narendra Kumar named financial commissioner

Goyal's old spot goes to G Narendra Kumar, now the new financial commissioner.

Soumya Saurabh is juggling extra duties as special secretary (industries) while still serving as North West Delhi's district magistrate.

Sonika Singh leaves her role with the lieutenant governor to become commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, and Navlendra Kumar Singh shifts from social welfare to handling GST matters.

This reshuffle also brings changes for several district-level officials.