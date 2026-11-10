Delhi turns back at least 16,827 vehicles under border ban
Trying to tackle its air pollution problem, Delhi has turned back at least 16,827 vehicles at city borders in just nine days this month.
These were non-CNG and non-electric vehicles not registered in Delhi that didn't meet BS-VI emission standards.
The ban targets non-CNG and non-electric vehicles from outside Delhi and will stay in place until January 31, 2027.
Delhi records ₹1.39cr and ₹7.5cr fines
Delhi Traffic Police checked thousands of vehicles daily at 26 border points with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
On November 9 alone, over 7,500 were stopped. So far, fines have topped ₹1.39 crore for emission violations, with private cars making up a big chunk.
987 vehicles were fined on Monday (November 9, 2026) for missing pollution certificates. The total for the year was 7,502 vehicles as of Monday, generating ₹7.50 crore in fines.