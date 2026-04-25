Delhi under yellow heatwave alert, IMD forecasts rain from Sunday

Mumbai sticky, Bengaluru hot, Maharashtra showers

Mumbai will stay hot and sticky with clear skies and highs around 35 Celsius.

Bengaluru isn't catching a break either: expect summer heat near 37 Celsius and no rain just yet, though thunderstorms might roll in from April 28.

Over in Maharashtra (including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada), scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring brief relief on Saturday.