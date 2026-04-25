Delhi under yellow heatwave alert, IMD forecasts rain from Sunday
India
Get ready for a scorcher: Delhi is under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions this Saturday, while Punjab and Haryana are forecast to have heatwave conditions.
Delhi's temperatures could hit 44 Celsius with gusty winds expected.
The good news? IMD says some much-needed rain is likely to cool things down starting Sunday.
Mumbai sticky, Bengaluru hot, Maharashtra showers
Mumbai will stay hot and sticky with clear skies and highs around 35 Celsius.
Bengaluru isn't catching a break either: expect summer heat near 37 Celsius and no rain just yet, though thunderstorms might roll in from April 28.
Over in Maharashtra (including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada), scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring brief relief on Saturday.