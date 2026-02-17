Delhi University bans all protests, rallies on campus India Feb 17, 2026

Delhi University has put a one-month ban on all protests, rallies, and public gatherings of five or more people on campus.

Slogan-shouting and speeches are also off-limits.

The move follows clashes between student groups at an Adhikar rally called by the All India Forum for Equity in early-mid February, with the university citing 'information received' that such gatherings may lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life and disturbance of public peace, and referencing an earlier direction from an assistant commissioner of police.