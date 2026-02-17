Delhi University bans all protests, rallies on campus
Delhi University has put a one-month ban on all protests, rallies, and public gatherings of five or more people on campus.
Slogan-shouting and speeches are also off-limits.
The move follows clashes between student groups at an Adhikar rally called by the All India Forum for Equity in early-mid February, with the university citing 'information received' that such gatherings may lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life and disturbance of public peace, and referencing an earlier direction from an assistant commissioner of police.
Faculty, students push back
The ban is getting pushback from students and faculty who feel it shuts down important conversations—especially around policies like the UGC Equity Bill and caste-based protections.
Hansraj College professor Mithuraj Dhusiya called it a "blanket clampdown" and questioned if the proctor even has this kind of authority.
Many worry this could limit debate on real issues that matter to campus life.