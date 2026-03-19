Delhi University calls off iftar party, pauses cultural events
India
Delhi University's Faculty of Law called off its Dawat-e-Iftar event the day before it was scheduled to take place, citing administrative and security concerns.
The dean also announced a pause on all cultural events for now.
A separate university official said the required permissions hadn't been taken.
Controversy over blanket ban on gatherings
This cancelation follows a recent university order banning protests and large gatherings after earlier campus clashes.
While DU says it wants to avoid religious events of any kind to prevent conflicts, students have pointed out that informal Iftars and other gatherings still happen in some colleges.
The blanket ban has sparked debate, with students and faculty saying it affects cultural events and college fests.