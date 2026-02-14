Delhi University protest turns violent; YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari molested
India
Things got heated at Delhi University's North Campus on 13 February during a protest over UGC regulations.
YouTuber and journalist Ruchi Tiwari says she was assaulted by a mob while covering the event, which saw student groups AISA and ABVP clashing.
Police have now filed multiple FIRs, including one for molestation based on Tiwari's complaint against AISA members.
Both student groups blame each other
AISA denies Tiwari's assault claim, but videos of her surrounded by protesters quickly went viral, sparking #JusticeForRuchiTiwari online.
Both student groups are blaming each other for the violence, highlighting ongoing campus tensions around caste politics and reforms.
Police have filed multiple FIRs and are investigating.