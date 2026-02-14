Delhi University protest turns violent; YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari molested India Feb 14, 2026

Things got heated at Delhi University's North Campus on 13 February during a protest over UGC regulations.

YouTuber and journalist Ruchi Tiwari says she was assaulted by a mob while covering the event, which saw student groups AISA and ABVP clashing.

Police have now filed multiple FIRs, including one for molestation based on Tiwari's complaint against AISA members.