Delhi University protest: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari alleges gang-rape threats
Ruchi Tiwari, a YouTuber with Breaking Opinion, says she was attacked by a crowd of about 500 while covering a protest at Delhi University's North Campus on February 13.
The demonstration was in support of the UGC's equity rules, and Tiwari claims things got violent after someone questioned her caste.
Tiwari describes the assault in detail
Tiwari shared with ANI that the assault lasted around half an hour after one of the media personnel said her name to draw her attention.
She described being grabbed and threatened—"The girls around me whispered rape threats in my ears... 'aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega,' is what they said. The men around me were saying that they would teach me a lesson. The girls had held me by the arms and neck."
She says she fainted from the chaos and rough handling, but eventually women police officers and law faculty helped her get away safely.
Police station gets heated too
The matter reached Maurice Nagar police station.
Student groups are blaming each other: AISA alleges Tiwari pushed another YouTuber first, while ABVP blames Left-affiliated students for starting the violence.
Things even got heated at the police station, with people shouting slogans like "Shoot the traitors of the country."
This story spotlights how quickly campus protests can spiral—and why safety and respect are so important in student spaces.