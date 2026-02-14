Delhi University protest: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari alleges gang-rape threats

Tiwari describes the assault in detail

Tiwari shared with ANI that the assault lasted around half an hour after one of the media personnel said her name to draw her attention.

She described being grabbed and threatened—"The girls around me whispered rape threats in my ears... 'aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega,' is what they said. The men around me were saying that they would teach me a lesson. The girls had held me by the arms and neck."

She says she fainted from the chaos and rough handling, but eventually women police officers and law faculty helped her get away safely.