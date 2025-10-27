Delhi University student attacked with acid by stalker India Oct 27, 2025

A 20-year-old DU student was attacked with acid by three men near Lakshmibai College, Ashok Vihar, while heading to an extra class on Sunday.

Police say the main accused, Jitender, had allegedly stalked her for a year and a half, according to the survivor, and was joined by Ishan and Arman during the attack.

The student was treated for burns on both hands and is now out of danger.