Next Article
Delhi University student attacked with acid by stalker
India
A 20-year-old DU student was attacked with acid by three men near Lakshmibai College, Ashok Vihar, while heading to an extra class on Sunday.
Police say the main accused, Jitender, had allegedly stalked her for a year and a half, according to the survivor, and was joined by Ishan and Arman during the attack.
The student was treated for burns on both hands and is now out of danger.
Police are investigating both complaints
Police are searching for all three accused and investigating both the acid attack and a counter-complaint from Jitender's wife.
She has accused the victim's father of rape and claimed he sent obscene photos to her husband.
Both complaints are being processed as police work to piece together what happened.