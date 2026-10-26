Delhi University student's ₹799 kurti order uncovers cyber fraud network
India
A simple online kurti order by Fatima, a Delhi University student, ended up uncovering a massive cyber fraud.
After paying an advance for her ₹799 kurti from an Instagram shop, she was tricked into sending more money for a fake refund, never getting her order.
Her complaint led police to dig deeper and discover the scam was much bigger than just one lost package.
Police arrest 6 at Kizentech Solutions
Following the money trail, police traced the fraud to Kizentech Solutions in Greater Noida.
Six people were arrested during raids on October 16, 2026, including the person who set up bank accounts for the group.
Investigators found 25 bank accounts tied to 27 cyber fraud complaints from different states, and they're still looking for more suspects involved in this network.