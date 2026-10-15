Delhi University to track PG residents after Satya Niketan collapse
Delhi University is working toward developing a dedicated online portal to keep track of students living in PG accommodations, following the heartbreaking Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives, including DU students.
The platform will collect details about where students are staying and details of rent paid and the condition of such facilities, so the university can work more closely with PG owners through official agreements.
Committee suggests university flats become hostels
After the incident, an eight-member committee was set up to improve student safety, especially for those not in hostels.
Since there is no official record of PG residents yet, this portal aims to fill that gap and help set clear safety guidelines.
The committee also suggested turning empty university flats into hostels and asking state government guest houses to offer rooms for out-of-state students.