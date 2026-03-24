Delhi University wants protest permission 72 hours in advance
Delhi University now wants anyone planning a protest or gathering to get official permission 72 hours in advance, a move announced recently that is already facing heat from the All India Students's Association (AISA).
To organize, students must submit a detailed application to both the proctor's office and the local police, which AISA says is just making it harder for students to speak up.
AISA sees this as attack on constitutional rights
AISA argues this rule goes against what is promised by the Constitution and the University Grants Commission.
They see it as part of a bigger push to limit student activism and shut down movements for social justice, like those around the Rohith Act and People's Literature Festival.
This policy comes soon after a violent protest at DU in February, adding fuel to ongoing debates about campus dissent.