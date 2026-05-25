Delhi University women's hostel students protest eviction after water cuts
India
Delhi University's women's hostel saw late-night protests after students were told to leave, even though they'd paid fees for June and July.
The unrest kicked off around 9:30pm with students upset about water supply cuts and daily penalty charges for staying.
After hours of negotiation, the administration agreed not to evict anyone until June.
Hostel students oppose ₹50 fine
Backed by AISA, students said water supply in portions of two hostel blocks was shut off and chairs were removed from the reading room, making it tough to prep for finals and ReNEET on June 21.
They also pushed back against a ₹50 daily fine for "pay ₹50 per day," demanding basic amenities be restored and their stay extended without extra conditions.