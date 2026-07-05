Delhi unveils policy to house nearly 2 million permanently

Multi-story flats, relocation and 2025 cut-off

Residents will get multi-story flats equipped with basics like water and electricity, plus schools, health centers, and playgrounds nearby.

If moving on-site isn't possible, eligible families will be shifted to alternative locations.

To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen not less than 18 years old, have lived in a JJ cluster that was in existence prior to 2025 (and no one in the family should own any house/plot/flat, in full or in part, in Delhi), and show one of several approved documents.

By updating the cut-off year to 2025, the policy covers more people, making sure no one gets left out.