Delhi unveils policy to house nearly 2 million permanently
Delhi just rolled out its new Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, aiming to give permanent homes to almost two million people living in informal settlements.
The big idea is Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan, so folks can stay close to where they already live, with as little disruption as possible.
Multi-story flats, relocation and 2025 cut-off
Residents will get multi-story flats equipped with basics like water and electricity, plus schools, health centers, and playgrounds nearby.
If moving on-site isn't possible, eligible families will be shifted to alternative locations.
To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen not less than 18 years old, have lived in a JJ cluster that was in existence prior to 2025 (and no one in the family should own any house/plot/flat, in full or in part, in Delhi), and show one of several approved documents.
By updating the cut-off year to 2025, the policy covers more people, making sure no one gets left out.