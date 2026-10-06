Delhi verifies over 12.8L discrepancies after 33L August draft roll

Since August, 190,133 Form-6 applications for inclusion were received between August 31 and October 4, bringing the total applications to 402,533.

If you still need to update your details or sign up, you've got until October 30: final decisions come by November 30 and the updated roll drops December 4.

Plus, if you're a student or young voter in Delhi, look out for special enrollment camps at colleges on October 7 and 8, and at polling stations on October 11 to make getting registered even easier.