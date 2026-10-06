Delhi verifies over 12.8L discrepancies after 33L August draft roll
Delhi is carrying out a huge cleanup of its voter list, verifying over 12.8 lakh discrepancies after finding issues with about 33 lakh names in the draft roll from August.
Officials went straight to voters to collect missing documents and sort things out, making sure the list is more accurate for everyone.
Delhi voter registration deadline October 30
Since August, 190,133 Form-6 applications for inclusion were received between August 31 and October 4, bringing the total applications to 402,533.
If you still need to update your details or sign up, you've got until October 30: final decisions come by November 30 and the updated roll drops December 4.
Plus, if you're a student or young voter in Delhi, look out for special enrollment camps at colleges on October 7 and 8, and at polling stations on October 11 to make getting registered even easier.