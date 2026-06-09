Delhi video shows woman blocking truck after wrong-side parking
India
A video from Delhi is making the rounds online, showing a woman who parked her car on the wrong side of a busy road and blocked a truck, causing a traffic jam.
Even after repeated requests from frustrated drivers and bystanders, she reportedly refused to move her vehicle.
Netizens split over penalties and fairness
The clip has people talking: some users are demanding strict penalties like license cancelation or heavy fines, while others are asking why no traffic officials showed up.
Some users pointed out that road rule violations happen across genders but often get more attention when women are involved.
The debate around entitlement and fair treatment is still going strong on social media.