Delhi voter roll audit flags Bimal Jalan Amit Malviya
Delhi's latest voter roll check has called out some well-known figures, like former RBI governor Bimal Jalan and former BJP social media head Amit Malviya (plus his wife Gauri), for issues with their registration details.
Others, including former Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne and a Delhi High Court judge, were also flagged for mismatches.
The Election Commission sent out these notices to fix records that don't line up with past data.
Delhi parties clash over voter notices
The audit has triggered political back-and-forth: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the process flawed and warned it could lead to "vote theft," while BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Until yesterday, they claimed that SIR was a way to remove opposition voters from the electoral rolls."
The BJP shot back, saying Congress is just making excuses for losing elections.
Meanwhile, Delhi's election office says these notices are about cleaning up records, not deleting voters, before any names are removed.
Over 3.16 million voters in Delhi have received similar notices.