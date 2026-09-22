Delhi voter roll audit flags Bimal Jalan Amit Malviya

Delhi's latest voter roll check has called out some well-known figures, like former RBI governor Bimal Jalan and former BJP social media head Amit Malviya (plus his wife Gauri), for issues with their registration details.

Others, including former Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne and a Delhi High Court judge, were also flagged for mismatches.

The Election Commission sent out these notices to fix records that don't line up with past data.