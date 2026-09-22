Delhi voters: only 23,000 of 3,163,930 addressed draft list notices
Barely 0.7% of the 3,163,930 people issued notices have sorted out problems flagged in the draft voter list, just 23,000 people out of over 3 million since August 31.
The special revision hearings are still on until October 29, and the final voter roll drops November 4.
Delhi voters receive mapping error notices
Lots of voters got notices for things like "no mapping" or other list errors, even some big names like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
This stirred up some political tension, but the Election Commission reassured everyone: getting a notice doesn't mean you're off the list.
Harsh Malhotra offers legal help
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra is offering legal help and support for anyone dealing with these discrepancies or needing to re-register before the September 30 deadline.
With thousands applying to get back on the rolls, extra staff are being brought in to handle all the paperwork.