Delhi waste collection points overflow, spilling garbage and blocking traffic
Delhi's trash problem is getting out of hand: overflowing dhalaos (waste collection points) are spilling garbage onto the streets, blocking traffic and attracting stray animals.
Even with the big Delhi ko kude se azadi cleanup campaign running, places like New Friends Colony, Janakpuri, and Greater Kailash are seeing waste pile up faster than it's being cleared.
Delhi contract delays cause patchy collection
The city churns out over 13,000 tons of waste every day, but delays in new waste management contracts mean outdated equipment and patchy collection in many areas.
Work orders worth around ₹2,939 crore were issued in March this year, with new machinery and equipment set to be brought in by October 31.
Until then, residents are stuck dealing with messy streets and calling for quicker action from authorities.