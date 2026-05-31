Delhi water shortages enter 10th day causing 9-10% supply gap
India
Delhi is struggling with water shortages for the 10th straight day, as the Yamuna River has dropped to 668 feet, just above its lowest ever.
This dip has slowed down major treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, causing a 9% to 10% daily supply gap in big parts of the city.
Over 2.5 million Delhi residents affected
More than 2.5 million residents are affected, and emergency fixes are underway. Workers are digging channels in the dry riverbed to send any available water toward treatment plants.
Areas like Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, and Kalkaji are especially hit: some neighborhoods get water only every few days, with complaints about dirty or weak supply piling up.
The Delhi government is asking Haryana for extra water through Munak Canal to help ease things.