Delhi water shortages enter 10th day causing 9-10% supply gap

Over 2.5 million Delhi residents affected

More than 2.5 million residents are affected, and emergency fixes are underway. Workers are digging channels in the dry riverbed to send any available water toward treatment plants.

Areas like Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, and Kalkaji are especially hit: some neighborhoods get water only every few days, with complaints about dirty or weak supply piling up.

The Delhi government is asking Haryana for extra water through Munak Canal to help ease things.