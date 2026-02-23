Delhi weather: Daytime temperatures soar to 29.7degC
India
Delhi recorded higher-than-average temperatures on Sunday with temperatures jumping to 29.7°C—way above the usual for this time of year, says the IMD.
Nights were warmer too at 12°C.
If you're heading out Monday, expect misty vibes and even warmer highs around 30°C.
Meanwhile, humidity and air quality were not so great
Despite this, Delhi's air didn't get any better—AQI hit 229 on Sunday afternoon, keeping it firmly in the 'poor' zone (201-300), according to CPCB data.
Humidity was all over the place too, swinging from a sticky 89% down to just 49% during the day, which added to the city's unpredictable weather mood.