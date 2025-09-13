Next Article
Delhi weather: Light rain expected today; humidity at 74%
Delhi is expected to experience some relief from the heat this Saturday, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and a chance of light rain or drizzle.
Expect highs around 35°C and lows near 24°C.
On Friday, humidity dropped to 54% by evening
The city's been seeing mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers, and that trend continues, though rain may taper off soon.
Daytime temps should stick between 33-34°C, while nights stay mild at about 25°C.
Air quality is sitting at a "moderate" AQI of 108.