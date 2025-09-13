Mumbai's Elphinstone bridge demolition begins: What will come next
Mumbai just started tearing down the iconic Elphinstone Bridge, which has stood since 1913.
Security is tight and the bridge was shut early to avoid protest delays.
In its place, a modern double-decker bridge will rise as part of a huge connector project linking Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Atal Setu—a big move for city travel.
MMRDA's phased approach to bridge work
The MMRDA aims to finish the bridge demolition in about 20 days, with work scheduled in phases to coordinate with ongoing train operations below.
Once it's gone, they'll test soil and shift water lines before building the new structure.
Redevelopment of nearby buildings
Originally, 368 families near Prabhadevi Station were set to be displaced—but after updated plans, only 83 families will move to new homes in local Mhada complexes.
Seventeen older buildings are still awaiting official decisions regarding their redevelopment.
The whole upgrade is pegged at ₹1,286 crore—a major investment in Mumbai's future.