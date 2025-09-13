Mumbai's Elphinstone bridge demolition begins: What will come next

The MMRDA aims to finish the bridge demolition in about 20 days, with work scheduled in phases to coordinate with ongoing train operations below. Once it's gone, they'll test soil and shift water lines before building the new structure.

Redevelopment of nearby buildings

Originally, 368 families near Prabhadevi Station were set to be displaced—but after updated plans, only 83 families will move to new homes in local Mhada complexes.

Seventeen older buildings are still awaiting official decisions regarding their redevelopment.

The whole upgrade is pegged at ₹1,286 crore—a major investment in Mumbai's future.