Delhi weather: Minimum temperature at 17.6 degrees, rain expected
India
Delhi recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees Celsius with maximum temperatures expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius, but things are about to get wetter.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30 to 40km/h).
Expect more clouds and scattered showers as the day goes on.
Rain hit several parts of Delhi
Rain hit several parts of Delhi (Janakpuri saw the most at 12.5mm) and it's all thanks to an intensifying western disturbance moving across the region.
Besides bringing scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds that could disrupt travel and outdoor activities, these storms can be tough on farmers too, so some extra caution is a good idea right now.