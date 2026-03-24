Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 16.6 degrees Celsius

Air quality holding steady in moderate range

Rainfall was barely noticeable and way below what's typical for March, so things are staying pretty dry.

Air quality is holding steady in the moderate range (AQI 168), but here's the catch: The source does not report March being nearly 2°C warmer than average; IMD reported minimum temperatures close to normal with small departures at individual stations.

Some forecasts predict sunnier conditions in the coming days.

By the end of March (2026), daytime highs are forecast to be around 31°C (not the high 30s), according to the IMD quoted in the source, so keep your water bottles handy!