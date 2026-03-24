Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 16.6 degrees Celsius
Delhi saw a slightly chilly start on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dipping to 16.6 degrees Celsius, just below the usual for March.
Daytime highs are expected to reach about 31 degrees Celsius, but temperatures varied across the city, with Palam recording 17.4 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the day's minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius, and Ridge recording 17.1 degrees Celsius, below Ridge's normal by two notches but still above the city's minimum.
Air quality holding steady in moderate range
Rainfall was barely noticeable and way below what's typical for March, so things are staying pretty dry.
Air quality is holding steady in the moderate range (AQI 168), but here's the catch: The source does not report March being nearly 2°C warmer than average; IMD reported minimum temperatures close to normal with small departures at individual stations.
Some forecasts predict sunnier conditions in the coming days.
By the end of March (2026), daytime highs are forecast to be around 31°C (not the high 30s), according to the IMD quoted in the source, so keep your water bottles handy!