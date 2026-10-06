Delhi weather outlook: Light rain, chance of thunder, highs 34-36°C
India
Heads up, Delhi! Expect a bit of light rain or drizzle today (October 6), with skies turning cloudy and even a chance of some thunder by afternoon.
Temperatures will stay warm: think highs around 34-36 Celsius and lows near 22-24 Celsius.
After today, it's back to partly cloudy weather for the rest of the week, with no more rain expected.
Delhi AQI ranges moderate to poor
Air quality is bouncing between moderate and poor across the city.
Early this morning, places like Alipur and Vivek Vihar saw AQI levels above 200 (that's "poor" territory), while other spots stayed in the moderate to poor range.
For context: AQI from 201-300 means poor air, so if you're heading out, maybe keep those masks handy!