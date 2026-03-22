Delhi woman arrested after daughters found dead in apartment
India
A 54-year-old woman was arrested in Delhi after her two daughters, ages 34 and 28, were found dead in their Malviya Nagar apartment.
The mother was discovered unconscious. Police suspect she tried to poison herself.
Authorities have registered a murder case and are waiting for her statement to piece together what happened.
Mother may have acted under mental stress
Early reports suggest the mother may have acted under severe mental stress, possibly linked to a troubled marriage and financial struggles.
She was reported to be financially dependent on others: the older daughter had mental health challenges, while the younger daughter was a law student.
Police are looking into whether these pressures played a role in this heartbreaking incident.