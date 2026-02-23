Delhi woman, daughter found dead at home, nephew-in-law prime suspect
India
In Delhi's Sarita Vihar, a 35-year-old woman named Jyoti and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered in their own home on Friday night.
Their bodies were hidden inside a storage box under the bed.
Police believe Jyoti's husband's nephew, Deen Dayal, may have killed them after she rejected his advances.
Dayal missing; police teams searching for him
Jyoti's husband, Sudarshan, returned from work to find the door locked and searched alone for about two hours before alerting neighbors, who broke open the door and discovered the tragedy.
A preliminary post-mortem indicated both victims died from strangulation and smothering.
Dayal is still missing despite an active police search, with teams checking CCTV footage, call records, and forensic evidence as they try to track him down.