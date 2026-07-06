Delhi woman dies after 3rd floor fall, family alleges dowry-harassment

Family says husband demanded ₹10L

According to her family, things turned tense after marriage: her husband allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh and a car, stopped her from sending money to support her mom, and tried to take charge of her salary.

On the day she died, she left work as usual and called her mother at 6pm but never made it home.

Police are checking CCTV footage and talking to neighbors as they wait for the postmortem report.