Delhi: Yamuna levels near danger mark after heavy rains
The Yamuna River in Delhi is creeping up to its danger mark, with water levels at the Old Railway Bridge hitting 204.40 meters this Saturday—just shy of the warning level.
Heavy rain in Haryana and Uttarakhand, plus big water releases upstream, are behind the surge.
On Friday, levels briefly spiked even higher before dipping a bit.
Flood alerts issued, evacuation plans ready
This is the first time this monsoon that the Yamuna has crossed its warning level in Delhi, so flood alerts are out and evacuation plans are ready if things get worse.
Even though it's stopped raining upstream for now, late-monsoon floods could still hit since it takes almost two days for released water to reach Delhi.
Temporary boost in water quality
The extra river flow has actually helped flush out some pollution and improved water quality temporarily—but managing floods is still tricky because of unpredictable inflows and a rising riverbed.