Video of officer asking tourists to clean up goes viral
A video from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, is trending after a local officer politely asked tourists from Assam to pick up their litter instead of just walking away.
The clip, posted August 5, 2024, has people talking about why respecting public spaces matters—especially when traveling.
Waste management in Roing
People online are praising the officer's calm and empathetic way of handling things—he chose conversation over fines to make his point.
Local leaders are encouraging similar efforts, including using the Idu Mishmi language to connect with both locals and visitors.
Roing is stepping up waste management as more tourists arrive, and the video has already crossed 2 lakh views.
Similar moment last month
Just last month in Himachal Pradesh, a foreign tourist was seen cleaning up litter at a waterfall—a moment that's been watched over 5.5 million times.
Social media is buzzing as more people call for better habits at tourist spots.