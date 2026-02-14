Delhi: YouTuber alleges rape threats, molestation during student protests India Feb 14, 2026

At Delhi University's North Campus, YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari says she was attacked by a large crowd during ongoing student protests.

She claims people questioned her caste and identity, threatened her with violence and molestation, and whispered rape threats.

The incident has led to heated arguments between student groups AISA and ABVP, with ABVP demanding strict action from the Delhi Police and the university administration, while AISA issued a counterstatement alleging its members were targeted and defending the students' actions.