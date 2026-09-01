Delhi's 125-year-old Shyam Mukhija among 33.13L notified in voter cleanup
Delhi's oldest voter, 125-year-old Shyam Mukhija, just got a notice from the Election Commission for a "self-name mismatch" on the voter list.
This is part of a big push to clean up registration records, especially for those over 100.
33.13 lakh notices have gone out to voters with errors in their details.
Advani, Jaishankar receive voter notices
It's not only the elderly: former deputy prime minister L K Advani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also received notices about data issues.
Everyone has until September 30 to fix these by submitting documents before the final list drops on November 4.
A "self-name mismatch" means your name on the list doesn't match how you write it yourself.
Getting a notice doesn't mean you're off the rolls right away; there's time to sort things out and keep your vote.