Delhi's 2026-27 power budget focuses on solar energy, infrastructure
Delhi just bumped up its power sector budget to ₹3,942 crore for 2026-27, up from last year's ₹3,843 crore.
The focus is on better infrastructure and expanding solar energy, while electricity subsidies for households will continue;
the budget also promotes solar energy through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.
New substations, transformers on the way
This year's budget introduces the Delhi Energy Conservation Fund to help the city use less energy and be more sustainable.
Plus, there's a big push to make things safer and neater: A ₹160 crore project to shift overhead cables in Chandni Chowk has already begun, with another ₹200 crore set aside for similar projects elsewhere in Delhi.
New substations and transformers are also on the way to keep up with growing electricity needs.