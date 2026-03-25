Delhi's 2026-27 power budget focuses on solar energy, infrastructure

New substations, transformers on the way

This year's budget introduces the Delhi Energy Conservation Fund to help the city use less energy and be more sustainable.

Plus, there's a big push to make things safer and neater: A ₹160 crore project to shift overhead cables in Chandni Chowk has already begun, with another ₹200 crore set aside for similar projects elsewhere in Delhi.

New substations and transformers are also on the way to keep up with growing electricity needs.