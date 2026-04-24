Delhi's 55-km ring road 1st stretch starts within 6 months

Delhi's 6 phase rollout with AECOM

The project rolls out in six phases, adding elevated corridors that connect better with public transport.

Expect safer intersections, new pedestrian paths, and cycling tracks too.

AECOM is handling the planning and studies, while Minister Parvesh Verma says transparency will be a top priority throughout.

There's even an alternative route option from Azadpur to ISBT being considered to keep things smooth during construction, all aiming for less hassle and easier travel around the city.