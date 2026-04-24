Delhi's 55-km ring road 1st stretch starts within 6 months
Big news for Delhi commuters: a 55-km elevated ring road is coming soon to help cut down on city traffic jams.
The first stretch (11.5-km from Kashmere Gate ISBT to Ashram or DND Flyway) kicks off within six months, chosen because it avoids major roadblocks and has space ready for construction.
Delhi's 6 phase rollout with AECOM
The project rolls out in six phases, adding elevated corridors that connect better with public transport.
Expect safer intersections, new pedestrian paths, and cycling tracks too.
AECOM is handling the planning and studies, while Minister Parvesh Verma says transparency will be a top priority throughout.
There's even an alternative route option from Azadpur to ISBT being considered to keep things smooth during construction, all aiming for less hassle and easier travel around the city.