Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' levels

Weather analysts say rain expected after February 16

Breathing in polluted air isn't great for anyone—especially if you're out and about or have allergies.

Main culprits right now are PM2.5 and PM10 particles, which can mess with your lungs.

There's a bit of good news though: warmer temps are on the way, and rain expected after February 16 could help clear things up.

Until then, maybe keep those masks handy!