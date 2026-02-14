Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' levels
India
Delhi woke up to "poor" air this Saturday, with the city's AQI hitting 209. Hotspots like Anand Vihar (265) and RK Puram (247) saw even higher pollution.
Weather analysts say a light haze is making things worse, and 26 monitoring stations across the city are reporting poor air.
Weather analysts say rain expected after February 16
Breathing in polluted air isn't great for anyone—especially if you're out and about or have allergies.
Main culprits right now are PM2.5 and PM10 particles, which can mess with your lungs.
There's a bit of good news though: warmer temps are on the way, and rain expected after February 16 could help clear things up.
Until then, maybe keep those masks handy!