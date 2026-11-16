Delhi's air quality hits AQI 800, PM2.5 and PM10 high
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air, with the AQI hitting a massive 800, way above safe limits.
The city looked hazy, and pollution particles (PM2.5 and PM10) were several times higher than what is considered okay.
It was 19 degrees Celsius with sticky humidity at 58%, but honestly, it is the air quality that has everyone worried.
Delhi AQI poses high health risk
Delhi now ranks as one of the world's most polluted cities, and this kind of air is tough on your body: think coughing, chest pain, and even feeling wiped out for no reason.
The Delhi AQI flagged a high risk of symptoms from asthma and heart problems.