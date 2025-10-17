Next Article
Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' mark, pollution peaks
India
Delhi's air quality has dropped sharply this week, with Friday's AQI hitting 314—firmly in the "very poor" zone.
Some neighborhoods even crossed 370, raising real worries about health.
The air quality is likely to worsen as the weather gets colder and winds slow down.
Diwali celebrations may worsen air quality further
Delhi now tops the charts for pollution among India's big cities, while places like Bangalore, Chennai, and Mumbai are still breathing easy with much lower AQI numbers.
With Diwali around the corner, residents in Delhi-NCR are being urged to wear masks, skip outdoor workouts, and limit time outside to stay safe.