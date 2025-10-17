FSSAI bans use of 'ORS' on food, drink labels
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just banned the use of "ORS" (Oral Rehydration Salts) on any food or drink label unless the product matches the World Health Organization's (WHO) official formula.
The order, out on October 17, 2025, means brands must immediately drop "ORS" from their packaging and ads if they don't meet the WHO standard.
Earlier, companies could use "ORS" with a disclaimer, but that led to confusion—so now, it's a clear no-go.
Why this matters
Only WHO-approved products can call themselves "ORS" now, and breaking the rule could cost companies ₹3-10 lakh in fines.
This move is all about protecting consumers, especially kids, from drinks that pretend to be medical solutions but aren't.
It's a big step for honest labeling and helps make sure people can actually trust what's written on their food and drink labels.