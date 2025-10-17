FSSAI bans use of 'ORS' on food, drink labels India Oct 17, 2025

India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just banned the use of "ORS" (Oral Rehydration Salts) on any food or drink label unless the product matches the World Health Organization's (WHO) official formula.

The order, out on October 17, 2025, means brands must immediately drop "ORS" from their packaging and ads if they don't meet the WHO standard.

Earlier, companies could use "ORS" with a disclaimer, but that led to confusion—so now, it's a clear no-go.