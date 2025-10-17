Next Article
Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' zone ahead of Diwali
India
Just days before Diwali, Delhi's air quality has dropped sharply, hitting an AQI of 367 on Friday—well into the "very poor" zone.
Areas like Bawana and Chandni Chowk are seeing especially bad air.
Even with pollution concerns rising, the Supreme Court has given a green light to use eco-friendly crackers from October 18-21.
Stage I of GRAP has been implemented
To tackle the smog, Delhi-NCR authorities have kicked off Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
This means you'll see things like anti-smog guns and water sprinkling on roads to keep dust down.
These measures are intended to reduce pollution levels, especially as the festive season approaches, while local teams work to keep pollution in check.