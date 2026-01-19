Delhi's air turns 'severe'—smog and fog disrupt daily life
India
Delhi's air quality just hit a "severe" level, with the AQI spiking to 455 on Monday.
Thick smog blanketed the city, making it tough to see even major landmarks like Akshardham temple and Dhaula Kuan.
The cold wave continued, while dense fog dropped visibility at Palam to just 100 meters and caused flight delays.
Why does this matter?
With pollution this high, being outdoors isn't great for your health—and it's messing with travel plans too.
Authorities have brought in strict measures: schools are partly online again, construction is paused, and polluting vehicles are banned for now.
The IMD says some light rain might help clear things up soon, but until then, expect disrupted routines.